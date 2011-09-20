COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish industrial group NKT
Holding and Norwegian offshore engineer Subsea 7
will carry out a strategic review of their joint
ownership of flexible pipelines unit NKT Flexibles, NKT said on
Tuesday.
"The boards of NKT Holding and Subsea 7... have decided to
initiate a formal process to explore strategic alternatives for
the future development of NKT Flexibles," NKT Holding A/S said
in a statement. "The aim is to confirm whether or not the
current owners are best owners to undertake such a development."
The NKT group owns 51 percent and Subsea 7 holds 49 percent
of NKT Flexibles.
"There is no assurance that the process will result in any
specific action and that no firm timetable has been set for the
completion of the process," NKT Holding said.
(Reporting by John Acher)