COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish industrial group NKT Holding and Norwegian offshore engineer Subsea 7 will carry out a strategic review of their joint ownership of flexible pipelines unit NKT Flexibles, NKT said on Tuesday.

"The boards of NKT Holding and Subsea 7... have decided to initiate a formal process to explore strategic alternatives for the future development of NKT Flexibles," NKT Holding A/S said in a statement. "The aim is to confirm whether or not the current owners are best owners to undertake such a development."

The NKT group owns 51 percent and Subsea 7 holds 49 percent of NKT Flexibles.

"There is no assurance that the process will result in any specific action and that no firm timetable has been set for the completion of the process," NKT Holding said. (Reporting by John Acher)