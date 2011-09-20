TEL AVIV, Sept 20 Israel's Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings said on Tuesday it agreed to sell Lloyd's of London insurer Broadgate Underwriting Ltd to Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda for 11 million pounds ($17.2 million).

Clal said it was still examining the impact of the sale on its results but estimated it would post a pretax gain of 5.4 million pounds once the deal has closed.

The deal is subject to various approvals, including that of Lloyd's, and is expected to close in the fourth quarter.

Clal, one of Israel's top two insurers, is a subsidiary of holding firm IDB Holding Corp , which has been seeking to sell all or part of its stake in Clal Insurance. ($1 = 0.639 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by David Holmes)