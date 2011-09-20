AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Tuesday he would not rule out extra budget cuts in 2014 depending on economic developments, but it is unlikely the government will need to take additional measures in 2012 and 2013.

"Next year is not necessary," De Jager told broadcaster RTL Z. "At the moment, for 2013 we look pretty safe. But a year later there could be risks that develop. You never know how the economy will develop and I can't rule anything out. We have budget regulations and we are holding onto them, but I won't speculate on extra cuts."

The minister reiterated he was opposed to a tax on financial transactions, stressing the Netherlands would never introduce such a tax. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)