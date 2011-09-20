(Adds details on public property law)

By Aleksandar Vasovic

BELGRADE, Sept 20 The Serbian parliament started a final debate on Tuesday on a public property law considered crucial for freeing up state-run assets to offer to investors and for securing European Union candidacy.

Under the law, the government will allow 150 municipalities, 23 cities, the capital Belgrade and the northern Vojvodina province, which seeks more financial and fiscal autonomy from Belgrade, to own land, buildings and parts of infrastructure.

"This law is a powerful tool for the reform of the public sector and for a cost-effective use of public property," Bozidar Djelic, Serbia's deputy prime minister, told deputies.

Djelic said mineral deposits and other natural wealth such as lignite coal and copper ore will remain state-owned, but that the law allows the state to give concessions for their exploitation.

Serbia is still struggling to find strategic partners for its state-owned RTB Bor copper mine and smelter as well as for the Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) power monopoly which operates two key lignite open pits in the central region of the country.

The vote in the 250-seat parliament is expected in the coming days and should be a formality because the ruling coalition has 129 seats.

Previously, local communities and Vojvodina only had the right to use public property, a provision that limited management of assets and hampered many privatisation deals.

Central bank data estimates Serbia could attract as much as $2 billion in foreign direct investment in 2011 to support economic growth expected at 2 percent this year.

Under the law, major state- run companies, such as EPS, railway operator Zeleznice Srbije or Putevi Srbije road management company, will have to select assets needed for their operations and hand over the rest to local authorities.

Serbia must change or adopt dozens of laws to adapt its system to EU requirements if it wants to secure candidacy status by October for eventual membership of the bloc.

Under provisions of its 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion)standby deal with the International Monetary Fund, Belgrade must also adopt a law on restitution of assets confiscated by communists after World War Two.

The government must also adopt a supplementary budget for 2011 with the deficit increasing to 4.6 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), from the previous 4.1 percent.

By mid-November Belgrade will also adopt a law that will introduce higher penalties for insider trading, including prison terms. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Editing by Ruth Pitchford)