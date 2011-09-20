(Adds details on public property law)
By Aleksandar Vasovic
BELGRADE, Sept 20 The Serbian parliament started
a final debate on Tuesday on a public property law considered
crucial for freeing up state-run assets to offer to investors
and for securing European Union candidacy.
Under the law, the government will allow 150 municipalities,
23 cities, the capital Belgrade and the northern Vojvodina
province, which seeks more financial and fiscal autonomy from
Belgrade, to own land, buildings and parts of infrastructure.
"This law is a powerful tool for the reform of the public
sector and for a cost-effective use of public property," Bozidar
Djelic, Serbia's deputy prime minister, told deputies.
Djelic said mineral deposits and other natural wealth such
as lignite coal and copper ore will remain state-owned, but that
the law allows the state to give concessions for their
exploitation.
Serbia is still struggling to find strategic partners for
its state-owned RTB Bor copper mine and smelter as well as for
the Elektroprivreda Srbije (EPS) power monopoly which operates
two key lignite open pits in the central region of the country.
The vote in the 250-seat parliament is expected in the
coming days and should be a formality because the ruling
coalition has 129 seats.
Previously, local communities and Vojvodina only had the
right to use public property, a provision that limited
management of assets and hampered many privatisation deals.
Central bank data estimates Serbia could attract as much as
$2 billion in foreign direct investment in 2011 to support
economic growth expected at 2 percent this year.
Under the law, major state- run companies, such as EPS,
railway operator Zeleznice Srbije or Putevi Srbije road
management company, will have to select assets needed for their
operations and hand over the rest to local authorities.
Serbia must change or adopt dozens of laws to adapt its
system to EU requirements if it wants to secure candidacy status
by October for eventual membership of the bloc.
Under provisions of its 1 billion euros ($1.4
billion)standby deal with the International Monetary Fund,
Belgrade must also adopt a law on restitution of assets
confiscated by communists after World War Two.
The government must also adopt a supplementary budget for
2011 with the deficit increasing to 4.6 percent of gross
domestic product (GDP), from the previous 4.1 percent.
By mid-November Belgrade will also adopt a law that will
introduce higher penalties for insider trading, including prison
terms.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Editing by Ruth Pitchford)