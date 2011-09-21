By Neil Unmack

LONDON, Sept 20 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The European Central Bank is flooding Europe with short-dated funds to ease money market tensions. But banks are still struggling to issue long-term debt, increasing the risks of a dangerous credit crunch. The ECB should ease the strain by setting up a longer-term facility.

CONTEXT NEWS

-- The Markit iTraxx Europe index of credit-default swaps tied to senior bank debt was at 291 basis points on 21 Sept, more than 130 basis points higher than after the collapse of Lehman Brothers in 2008.

-- No European banks have sold public senior unsecured bonds since early July, according to Societe Generale.

-- Euro zone banks borrowed 201 billion euros from the European Central Bank at its weekly refinancing operation on Sep. 20, this highest volume since early February.

