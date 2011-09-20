* FinMin sees great threat from euro zone crisis

By Aaron Gray-Block

AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 The Dutch finance minister warned on Tuesday that 2012 would be a tough year as he refused to rule out extra budget cuts in coming years and called for tougher sanctions against European states that breach budget regulations.

The Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition government plans to cut 18 billion euros from the budget by 2015 as it aims to balance its books by the end of its term in office that year, but slowing economic growth has raised doubts it can meet this target.

"This Cabinet is taking into account a growing storm. You cannot say now how big, or how hard or how heavy it will be. But it is clear that 2012 for a lot of people will be a hard year," Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told parliament.

De Jager called again for stricter enforcement of fiscal regulations across the euro zone and for an independent commissioner with the power to impose sanctions against countries that fail to meet European budget rules.

In its 2012 budget, released on Sept. 15, the government cut its forecast for GDP growth next year to 1 percent from a previous 1.75 percent. It also raised its budget deficit forecast to 2.9 percent of GDP from 2.2 percent.

De Jager told broadcaster RTL Z he could not rule out extra budget cuts from 2014 if the crisis worsens.

The government already plans to cut back on social welfare and healthcare spending, slash the defence budget, raise the retirement age and cut childcare subsidies paid to parents and make immigrants pay for Dutch integration classes.

But the biggest opposition party, Labour PvdA, accused the government of failing to show leadership and decisiveness, while sparing the wealthy from the worst of the measures.

TESTING TIMES

ABN AMRO economist Nico Klene said key restructuring issues such as deregulating the housing and labour market had yet to be addressed, but Dutch finances are still in fairly good shape and the government can still cheaply refinance its debt.

The government has seen strong demand for its debt issuance amid a flight to quality among risk-averse investors. It auctioned its July 2021 bond last week at an average yield of 2.208 percent, down from 3.058 percent in July.

But the euro zone's fifth-largest economy is particularly vulnerable to a slowdown in global trade due to its heavy reliance on exports.

Queen Beatrix added her voice to those calling for public support for efforts to strengthen the economy.

"The economic and social uncertainties are putting our stamina to the test," she told lawmakers, having earlier arrived to address MPs at the historic Knights Hall in The Hague in a golden horse-drawn carriage.

"The government is making an appeal to everyone to contribute to this -- an appeal in this difficult period for everyone to build together a stronger society and a stronger economy in the best traditions of our country."

The minority government is usually reliant on support in the parliament from the Freedom Party of Geert Wilders, who has agreed to back the government's austerity measures in exchange for a tightening in immigration policy.

Although the government's budgets cuts were not a "pleasant message," Wilders told Dutch TV that the Netherlands "must not become a second Greece" and the deficit must be tackled now.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte added, however, that "tough talks" will need to be held with the Freedom Party if extra budget cuts prove necessary in coming years.

The parliament is due to vote either later this month or in October on widening the role of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund, as agreed by European leaders in July.

Wilders, a staunch eurosceptic, strongly opposes euro zone bailouts, which means that the government has tended to rely on pro-Europe opposition parties, particularly Labour, to get broad approval for such rescues. (Additional reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Susan Fenton)