* FinMin sees great threat from euro zone crisis
* Slowing economic growth could force extra budget cuts
(Edits, adds details on budget cuts)
By Aaron Gray-Block
AMSTERDAM, Sept 20 The Dutch finance minister
warned on Tuesday that 2012 would be a tough year as he refused
to rule out extra budget cuts in coming years and called for
tougher sanctions against European states that breach budget
regulations.
The Liberal-Christian Democrat coalition government plans to
cut 18 billion euros from the budget by 2015 as it aims to
balance its books by the end of its term in office that year,
but slowing economic growth has raised doubts it can meet this
target.
"This Cabinet is taking into account a growing storm. You
cannot say now how big, or how hard or how heavy it will be. But
it is clear that 2012 for a lot of people will be a hard year,"
Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager told parliament.
De Jager called again for stricter enforcement of fiscal
regulations across the euro zone and for an independent
commissioner with the power to impose sanctions against
countries that fail to meet European budget rules.
In its 2012 budget, released on Sept. 15, the government cut
its forecast for GDP growth next year to 1 percent from a
previous 1.75 percent. It also raised its budget deficit
forecast to 2.9 percent of GDP from 2.2 percent.
De Jager told broadcaster RTL Z he could not rule out extra
budget cuts from 2014 if the crisis worsens.
The government already plans to cut back on social welfare
and healthcare spending, slash the defence budget, raise the
retirement age and cut childcare subsidies paid to parents and
make immigrants pay for Dutch integration classes.
But the biggest opposition party, Labour PvdA, accused the
government of failing to show leadership and decisiveness, while
sparing the wealthy from the worst of the measures.
TESTING TIMES
ABN AMRO economist Nico Klene said key restructuring issues
such as deregulating the housing and labour market had yet to be
addressed, but Dutch finances are still in fairly good shape and
the government can still cheaply refinance its debt.
The government has seen strong demand for its debt issuance
amid a flight to quality among risk-averse investors. It
auctioned its July 2021 bond last week at an average yield of
2.208 percent, down from 3.058 percent in July.
But the euro zone's fifth-largest economy is particularly
vulnerable to a slowdown in global trade due to its heavy
reliance on exports.
Queen Beatrix added her voice to those calling for public
support for efforts to strengthen the economy.
"The economic and social uncertainties are putting our
stamina to the test," she told lawmakers, having earlier arrived
to address MPs at the historic Knights Hall in The Hague in a
golden horse-drawn carriage.
"The government is making an appeal to everyone to
contribute to this -- an appeal in this difficult period for
everyone to build together a stronger society and a stronger
economy in the best traditions of our country."
The minority government is usually reliant on support in the
parliament from the Freedom Party of Geert Wilders, who has
agreed to back the government's austerity measures in exchange
for a tightening in immigration policy.
Although the government's budgets cuts were not a "pleasant
message," Wilders told Dutch TV that the Netherlands "must not
become a second Greece" and the deficit must be tackled now.
Prime Minister Mark Rutte added, however, that "tough talks"
will need to be held with the Freedom Party if extra budget cuts
prove necessary in coming years.
The parliament is due to vote either later this month or in
October on widening the role of the EFSF euro zone bailout fund,
as agreed by European leaders in July.
Wilders, a staunch eurosceptic, strongly opposes euro zone
bailouts, which means that the government has tended to rely on
pro-Europe opposition parties, particularly Labour, to get broad
approval for such rescues.
(Additional reporting by Roberta Cowan; Editing by Susan
Fenton)