COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish jewellery maker Pandora priced itself away from its core clientele, but the problem is fixable, Pandora's chairman of the board Allan Leighton said on Tuesday.

Pandora, which mass produces jewellery in Thailand and sells it around the world, sacked its chief executive in August and said price increases to offset higher raw materials prices had not been well received by customers.

"Basically the price increases changed the business," Pandora chairman Allan Leighton told an investor conference in the Danish capital. "The reason is we priced ourselves away from our core customers."

"The bad thing is that it happened, the good thing is that it is fixable," Leighton said. "We know exactly what went wrong and how to fix it."

He said Pandora had no need for a major strategic overhaul but rather to get back on track with affordable luxury. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)