COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Danish jewellery maker
Pandora priced itself away from its core clientele,
but the problem is fixable, Pandora's chairman of the board
Allan Leighton said on Tuesday.
Pandora, which mass produces jewellery in Thailand and sells
it around the world, sacked its chief executive in August and
said price increases to offset higher raw materials prices had
not been well received by customers.
"Basically the price increases changed the business,"
Pandora chairman Allan Leighton told an investor conference in
the Danish capital. "The reason is we priced ourselves away from
our core customers."
"The bad thing is that it happened, the good thing is that
it is fixable," Leighton said. "We know exactly what went wrong
and how to fix it."
He said Pandora had no need for a major strategic overhaul
but rather to get back on track with affordable luxury.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen)