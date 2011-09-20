LAGOS, Sept 20 Nigeria plans to sell a 70
percent stake in eleven power distribution companies to new
investors as part of a multi-billion dollar privatisation of its
electricity sector, the Bureau of Public Enterprises said on
Tuesday.
A BPE statement said 10 percent out of the remaining shares
would be offered to state governments where power plants are
located, while 18 percent will be sold through an initial public
offering when the companies start performing.
It didn't disclose how much it expected to receive for the
stakes but said the net proceeds would be transferred to the
federation account for distribution to all the tiers of
government.
Frequent electricity blackouts have long been a brake on
growth in sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest economy, despite
huge potential returns for investors in a nation of 150 million
people.
The BPE said in June it had short-listed 525 bids for the
next round of the privatisation process and that successful
bidders would be required to pay $20,000 fee for each asset they
wanted to buy and sign an exclusivity agreement before going
into negotiations for the assets.
Short-listed companies range from global utilities to
private equity investors and infrastructure funds. Bidders
included local conglomerate Dangote Industries Ltd, China's
Southern Power Grid, India conglomerate Essar and Tata,
private equity firm Actis, Kenya Electricity Generating Company
(KENGEN) and Oando .
It will require technical and financial details for the bid
information to be submitted at the next stage.
