TRIPOLI, Sept 20 Libya's Benghazi-based Arabian
Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said it plans to restart production at
its Mesla field in eastern Libya within two to three days.
"We will start in two to three days the Mesla field. We will
then start blending it with Sarir," said Agoco spokesman
Abdeljalil Mayuf.
The field has a production capacity of around 100,000
barrels per day (bpd) but it was not clear if and when it will
reach full output.
The company began pumping oil at the neighbouring Sarir
field last week and production has now reached 150,000 bpd, the
spokesman said.
