TRIPOLI, Sept 20 Libya's Benghazi-based Arabian Gulf Oil Company (Agoco) said it plans to restart production at its Mesla field in eastern Libya within two to three days.

"We will start in two to three days the Mesla field. We will then start blending it with Sarir," said Agoco spokesman Abdeljalil Mayuf.

The field has a production capacity of around 100,000 barrels per day (bpd) but it was not clear if and when it will reach full output.

The company began pumping oil at the neighbouring Sarir field last week and production has now reached 150,000 bpd, the spokesman said. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by James Jukwey)