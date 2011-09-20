CAYENNE, French Guiana, Sept 20 Striking workers
on Tuesday delayed the launch in French Guiana of an Ariane
rocket and of its payload of two telecommunications satellites,
the Arianespace rocket launch company said.
"The Trade Union of French Guiana Workers (UTG) has just
started a strike action within the Telespazio company,"
Arianespace said in a statement.
Due to the strike, certain "means of measurement" necessary
for the launch were no longer available, forcing Arianespace to
delay the launch.
Rome-based Telespazio operates radar
stations at the Kourou base in French Guiana on the northeast
coast of South America.
Arianespace, along with the French Space Agency (CNES) and
Italy's Telespazio, said they would start negotiations with the
UTG. No new launch date was announced.
The Ariane-5 rocket was set to launch the Arabsat 5C
satellite for Saudi-based telecoms operator Arabsat and SES-2
for Luxembourg's SES Group SESFg.LU.
(Reporting by Franck Leconte in French Guiana and Alexander
Miles in Paris; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)