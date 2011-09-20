By Michelle Meineke and Tessa Walsh

LONDON, Sept 20 Russia's Sberbank SBER03.MM is looking to tap the syndicated loan market for up to $2 billion amid the country's ongoing dollar squeeze, bankers said on Tuesday.

Sberbank is looking to price the new deal at a margin similar to Russia's second-biggest lender, VTB's (VTBR.MM) record $3.13 billion deal signed in July. [ID:nRLP18287a].

That carried a margin of 130 basis points (bps), at parity with Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank's (VEB) three-year, $2.45 billion deal in April.

Both those deals saw large portions sold into the secondary loan market, which could make Sberbank's loan less attractive to lenders on an opportunity cost basis, one of the bankers said.

VTB's and VEB's loans are being bid at 93.313 and 95.833 percent of face value respectively, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Sberbank's call for similar pricing comes amid European lenders' tightening dollar funding and liquidity concerns, plus growing economic instability across the euro zone.

Pricing expectations shifted sharply in August, with European lenders becoming increasingly restricted.

"Sberbank's problem is that it will be expecting not to pay more (on the margin) than those banks," a European banker said, citing VTB and VEB. "But the market has now moved."

Proceeds from Sberbank's new loan will go towards refinancing and general corporate purposes.

Sberbank last tapped the European lending market for a $2 billion, three-year syndicated loan last December, marking the borrower's first deal since 2008.

That deal paid a margin of 150 bps over LIBOR.

Sberbank could not immediately be reached for comment.

(Editing by David Hulmes)

((michelle.meineke@thomsonreuters.com)(+44 207 542 0651)) Keywords: SBERBANK LOAN/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.