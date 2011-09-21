By Stephen Jewkes
| MILAN, Sept 21
MILAN, Sept 21 The following factors could
affect Italian markets on Wednesday.
DEBT CRISIS
Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday in a
surprise move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro
zone, and the International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders
were failing to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis.
UNICREDIT
UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday
Italy's biggest bank by assets was still considering all options
to boost its capital and was open to any new investor as it
seeks to bolster its financial strength amid market turmoil.
German regulator Bafin, in agreement with the Bundesbank, is
suggesting that UniCredit German unit HVB reduces its liquidity
transfers to Italy due to country risk, Il Messaggero said
without citing sources.
FINMECCANICA
French aerospace and defence group Safran SA has
given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to review a possible bid for
Italian engine maker Avio, French daily Les Echos reports.
Finmeccanica owns 15 percent of Avio.
ATLANTIA
Atlantia can continue its investment programme until 2014
without the need for any new bond issues, Giovanni Castellucci,
the chief executive of the Italian toll road operator said on
Tuesday.
MEDIOBANCA
Italian businessman Diego della Valle, the head of shoes
company Tod's , said on Tuesday reports he was
interested in entering the bank's board in place of Jonella
Ligresti were "utterly groundless".
BANCA POPOLARE MILANO
The bank is set to hold an executive committee meeting and
an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday to discuss dual
governance plans.
The draft reform sees a surpervisory board of 17 members and
a management board of 5 members, papers said.
* Banker Matteo Arpe has met the four main trade unions that
control the bank as he considers investing 200 million euros in
return for managerial control, MF said without citing sources.
PIRELLI
Italy's Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tire maker,
opened its first flagship store on Tuesday, targeting wealthy
shoppers as resilient to downturn as its tires are in races.
COMPANY RESULTS
The following companies are among those reporting results:
MEDIOBANCA FY
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes)