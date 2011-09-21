MILAN, Sept 21 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Wednesday.

DEBT CRISIS

Standard & Poor's cut Italy's credit rating on Tuesday in a surprise move that increased strains on the debt-stressed euro zone, and the International Monetary Fund said Europe's leaders were failing to act decisively enough to resolve the crisis.

UNICREDIT

UniCredit Chief Executive Federico Ghizzoni said on Tuesday Italy's biggest bank by assets was still considering all options to boost its capital and was open to any new investor as it seeks to bolster its financial strength amid market turmoil.

German regulator Bafin, in agreement with the Bundesbank, is suggesting that UniCredit German unit HVB reduces its liquidity transfers to Italy due to country risk, Il Messaggero said without citing sources.

FINMECCANICA

French aerospace and defence group Safran SA has given UBS and Mediobanca a mandate to review a possible bid for Italian engine maker Avio, French daily Les Echos reports. Finmeccanica owns 15 percent of Avio.

ATLANTIA

Atlantia can continue its investment programme until 2014 without the need for any new bond issues, Giovanni Castellucci, the chief executive of the Italian toll road operator said on Tuesday.

MEDIOBANCA

Italian businessman Diego della Valle, the head of shoes company Tod's , said on Tuesday reports he was interested in entering the bank's board in place of Jonella Ligresti were "utterly groundless".

BANCA POPOLARE MILANO

The bank is set to hold an executive committee meeting and an extraordinary board meeting on Wednesday to discuss dual governance plans.

The draft reform sees a surpervisory board of 17 members and a management board of 5 members, papers said. * Banker Matteo Arpe has met the four main trade unions that control the bank as he considers investing 200 million euros in return for managerial control, MF said without citing sources.

PIRELLI

Italy's Pirelli, the world's fifth-largest tire maker, opened its first flagship store on Tuesday, targeting wealthy shoppers as resilient to downturn as its tires are in races.

COMPANY RESULTS

The following companies are among those reporting results:

MEDIOBANCA FY

