BUCHAREST, Sept 21 Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch which may affect Romanian financial markets on Wednesday.

GOVERNMENT MEETING

The centrist coalition government holds weekly meeting at 1300 GMT with no agenda available yet.

FINANCIAL SEMINAR

Romania's Finance Minister Gheorghe Ialomitianu is expected to attend a financial seminar which starts at 0600 GMT.

ROMANIA SETS UP MINISTRY TO SPEED UP EU FUNDS USE

Romania's parliament approved on Tuesday the setting up of a new ministry to take charge of boosting disbursement of allotted EU development funds, hampered so far by bureaucracy, corruption and incompetence.

ROMANIA'S 2011 GDP REVISED UPWARDS-OFFICIAL BODY

Romania's economy will likely grow 1.7 percent this year boosted by a better-than-expected harvest, above a 1.5 percent government and International Monetary Fund forecast, the head of the national forecast committee was quoted as saying.

CEE MARKETS-FORINT FIRMER AFTER STEADY RATES

The Hungarian forint extended gains versus the euro on Tuesday after the central bank left interest rates unchanged and said the government's FX loan repayment scheme threatened financial stability.

