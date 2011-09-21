By Kwasi Kpodo
| ACCRA, Sept 21
ACCRA, Sept 21 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L)
has approached Ghana oil officials to express interest in
exploring the West African state for petroleum, a company
official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Ghana is Africa's newest crude oil exporter after its
offshore Jubilee field started up late last year, and energy
experts believe more oil remains undiscovered off the coast.
"We have a growing appetite for Ghana and we are seeking the
opportunity to participate in the country's upstream
activities," Mike Muller, the global head of Shell trading, told
Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa energy conference.
"We are working to acquire a licence for exploration...we
hope we get the opportunity," he said, adding that Shell had
been in touch with state oil company GNPC.
World oil majors are keen to acquire new reserves to replace
depleting fields and meet rising world demand, but new finds are
becoming increasingly difficult to come by.
(Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by James Jukwey)