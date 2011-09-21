ACCRA, Sept 21 Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) has approached Ghana oil officials to express interest in exploring the West African state for petroleum, a company official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Ghana is Africa's newest crude oil exporter after its offshore Jubilee field started up late last year, and energy experts believe more oil remains undiscovered off the coast.

"We have a growing appetite for Ghana and we are seeking the opportunity to participate in the country's upstream activities," Mike Muller, the global head of Shell trading, told Reuters on the sidelines of an Africa energy conference.

"We are working to acquire a licence for exploration...we hope we get the opportunity," he said, adding that Shell had been in touch with state oil company GNPC.

World oil majors are keen to acquire new reserves to replace depleting fields and meet rising world demand, but new finds are becoming increasingly difficult to come by. (Writing by Richard Valdmanis; editing by James Jukwey)