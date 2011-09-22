Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which
may affect Poland's financial markets on Thursday. ALL TIMES GMT
(Poland: GMT + 2 hours):
TVN
Time Warner and Vivendi are the closest to
take over Poland's bluechip media group TVN , Puls
Biznesu daily reported without naming its sources.
ENERGY EXCHANGE
The Warsaw bourse is in exclusive talks to take
over Poland's top energy trading exchange PolPX, daily Puls
Biznesu reported without naming its sources.
DEBT
Poland's public debt as a proportion of gross domestic
product will be slightly higher than expected next year due to a
weaker zloty, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said on
Wednesday.
NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and
a calendar of east European economic indicators see
.
For other related news, double click on:
Polish equities E.Europe equities
Polish money Polish debt
Eastern Europe All emerging markets
Hot stocks Stock markets
Market debt news Forex news
For real-time index quotes, double click on:
Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX