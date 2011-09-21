MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom
will sell a 61.8 percent stake in Orenburg oil and gas
field for 3.6 billion roubles ($114 million) to its oil arm
Gazpromneft , Gazpromneft said in a statement on
Wednesday.
The deal will help Gazpromneft boost its reserves by 180
million tonnes, while annual production will rise by 5 million
tonnes, the company's representative told Reuters.
In 2010 Gazpromneft production came at 29.83 million tonnes
of crude.
Gazpromneft also said it has reached an agreement to buy a
stake in Kapitonovskoe field.
($1=31.480 Russian Roubles)
