MOSCOW, Sept 21 Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom will sell a 61.8 percent stake in Orenburg oil and gas field for 3.6 billion roubles ($114 million) to its oil arm Gazpromneft , Gazpromneft said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal will help Gazpromneft boost its reserves by 180 million tonnes, while annual production will rise by 5 million tonnes, the company's representative told Reuters.

In 2010 Gazpromneft production came at 29.83 million tonnes of crude.

Gazpromneft also said it has reached an agreement to buy a stake in Kapitonovskoe field. ($1=31.480 Russian Roubles) (Reporting by Damir Khalmetov; Writing By Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Mike Nesbit)