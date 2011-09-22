* Henry Tirri appointed CTO
* Richard Green to leave the company
HELSINKI, Sept 22 Nokia said on
Thursday it had promoted Henry Tirri to chief technology officer
after his predecessor Richard Green left the mobile phone
company.
In June, Nokia said Green had taken indefinite leave for
personal reasons, while media reports said he had disagreed with
new chief executive Stephen Elop's smartphone strategy.
Tirri, who joined Nokia in 2004 and was previously head of
its research centre, will be based in Sunnyvale, California
instead of the company's headquarters in Espoo, Finland.
Green, who was appointed to the CTO job in 2010, will be
returning to the United States to pursue new opportunities,
Nokia said.
