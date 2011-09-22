FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) had been able to scupper a number of attempts at fraud by unnamed traders thanks to internal control systems, Chief Risk Officer Hugo Baenziger told German daily Handelsblatt.

"Deutsche Bank has an extensive system of controls to prevent such cases," Baenziger told the paper in an interview. "Over the years we were able to nip some attempts at fraud in the bud."

Asked whether Deutsche Bank could rule out the kind of unauthorised trading recently revealed by UBS AG , Baenziger said he couldn't comment without knowing the details.

Germany's flagship lender is building a new risk management system in Berlin, Baenziger said. It will eventually employ 700 staff, up from around 230, Baenziger told the paper.

The risk chief said UK rules to separate retail from investment banking could theoretically be implemented at Deutsche Bank.

"Deutsche Bank finances the loan book with deposits, not trading. So I can imagine such a model. But the refinancing of investment banks becomes more expensive as a result," Baenziger said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)