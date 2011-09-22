BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
FRANKFURT, Sept 22 Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) had been able to scupper a number of attempts at fraud by unnamed traders thanks to internal control systems, Chief Risk Officer Hugo Baenziger told German daily Handelsblatt.
"Deutsche Bank has an extensive system of controls to prevent such cases," Baenziger told the paper in an interview. "Over the years we were able to nip some attempts at fraud in the bud."
Asked whether Deutsche Bank could rule out the kind of unauthorised trading recently revealed by UBS AG , Baenziger said he couldn't comment without knowing the details.
Germany's flagship lender is building a new risk management system in Berlin, Baenziger said. It will eventually employ 700 staff, up from around 230, Baenziger told the paper.
The risk chief said UK rules to separate retail from investment banking could theoretically be implemented at Deutsche Bank.
"Deutsche Bank finances the loan book with deposits, not trading. So I can imagine such a model. But the refinancing of investment banks becomes more expensive as a result," Baenziger said. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; Editing by David Holmes)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.