HELSINKI, Sept 22 The euro zone economy will fall into recession in 2012 and a break-up of the single currency area is a realistic possibility, a Finnish economic think-tank said on Thursday.

The Pellervo institute said companies in the region were postponing investments and consumers were holding back from spending due to uncertainties over how Greece's debt crisis will pan out and a lack of decisive action by policymakers.

"As political decisions are being delayed, the cost of saving the euro is increasing all the time, and a euro area break-up has become a realistic possibility," it said in a statement.

It forecast economic activity in the euro zone would contract by 2 percent in 2012, with Finland slumping by 1.5 percent.

It expects Finland's exports to decrease 1.0 percent in 2012 after growing 4.5 percent 2011 due in part to a weaker performance by flagship tech company Nokia , and that a falling euro was preventing a more rapid decline.

The Nordic country's economy is heavily dependent on exports of machinery, ships, paper and mobile phones, to Europe in particular.

Economic forecasts from Pellervo, a research agency backed by agricultural unions, are closely followed by Finnish media and policymakers.

According to a Reuters poll of economists published last week, the median probability of another recession in the euro zone, United States and Britain has climbed to roughly one in three - close to where such predictions have been correct in the past.

A second poll Reuters last Friday found Greece would likely default on its sovereign debt within a year but gave only a one-in-five chance it will leave the 17-nation euro zone.

(Reporting by Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by John Stonestreet)