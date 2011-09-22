HELSINKI, Sept 22 The euro zone economy will
fall into recession in 2012 and a break-up of the single
currency area is a realistic possibility, a Finnish economic
think-tank said on Thursday.
The Pellervo institute said companies in the region were
postponing investments and consumers were holding back from
spending due to uncertainties over how Greece's debt crisis will
pan out and a lack of decisive action by policymakers.
"As political decisions are being delayed, the cost of
saving the euro is increasing all the time, and a euro area
break-up has become a realistic possibility," it said in a
statement.
It forecast economic activity in the euro zone would
contract by 2 percent in 2012, with Finland slumping by 1.5
percent.
It expects Finland's exports to decrease 1.0 percent in 2012
after growing 4.5 percent 2011 due in part to a weaker
performance by flagship tech company Nokia , and that
a falling euro was preventing a more rapid decline.
The Nordic country's economy is heavily dependent on exports
of machinery, ships, paper and mobile phones, to Europe in
particular.
Economic forecasts from Pellervo, a research agency backed
by agricultural unions, are closely followed by Finnish media
and policymakers.
According to a Reuters poll of economists published last
week, the median probability of another recession in the euro
zone, United States and Britain has climbed to roughly one in
three - close to where such predictions have been correct in the
past.
A second poll Reuters last Friday found Greece would likely
default on its sovereign debt within a year but gave only a
one-in-five chance it will leave the 17-nation euro zone.
