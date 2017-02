LONDON, Sept 22 U.S. crude oil CLc1 fell $3 to $82.92 a barrel on Thursday as worries about economic growth were exacerbated by disappointing data from the euro zone and China, while the Fed warned there were significant downside risks to the U.S. economy, the world's top oil consumer.

The darkening outlook for the global economy helped send world stocks to a fresh one-year low and the dollar up to a seven-month high against a basket of currencies as investors flocked to safer assets, helping to accelerate the downturn in oil markets. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by Jason Neely)