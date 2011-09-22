LONDON, Sept 22 (IFR) - LCH.Clearnet recently announced relatively limited changes in the margin requirements for French, Italian and Spanish government bonds, although further action will be needed if spreads continue to widen, and levels before comparisons are made with the more distressed sovereigns which subsequently lost direct market access are not that far away.

According to Jamie Stuttard, fixed income portfolio manager at Fidelity Investments, "[current levels] are not yet imminently threatening, but bond spreads are within 150bp of levels where LCH.Clearnet activity would matter. As July showed, markets can widen 150bp in a matter of just a couple of weeks."

The margins applied to the use of French, Italian and Spanish bonds as repo collateral have been increased in response to the continuing divergence in European sovereign markets.

While the changes are not surprising given recent market movements, analysts at Barclays note that the impact for France and Italy is relatively small - between 1% and 4% - although they suggested that the adjustments "seem unduly harsh on French bonds considering the current spread level."

So far, both Spain and Italy have avoided the more draconian 30% margin increase applied to other troubled sovereigns in the past, and anyway both are likely to see greater ECB support if spreads to Triple A benchmarks reach critical levels.

"The real level the ECB should be concerned with is the area close to where LCH.Clearnet imposes a higher level of haircuts on Italian and Spanish bonds, which is when there is a yield differential of around 450bp to a benchmark index of Triple A bonds. Clearly we are not at that point; and it is possible that there could be higher levels of intervention in secondary markets were spreads to approach these levels," Stuttard said.

"It is also a feature of the market that whenever there are discussions over further funding for Greece there is a corresponding increase in volatility around these points of distress. We are going through one of those periods right now," he added.

LCH.Clearnet added up to 5% to the level of collateral required for Spanish bonds, as well as for French and Italian bonds with maturities of over 10-years.

Last November, margin requirements for Irish debt were adjusted when the spread to Bunds was around plus 650bp, although the action was triggered by the gap consistently trading above 500bp.

The Sovereign Risk Framework used by LCH.Clearnet "considers a spread for 10-year bonds of 450bp over the 10-year Triple A benchmark to be indicative of significant additional sovereign credit risk and would apply an additional haircut at this level of 15%."

The benchmark is a composite rate derived from German, Dutch and French 10-year yields, and despite this week's unexpected one-notch downgrade of Italy by Standard & Poor's, 10-year Spanish and Italian bonds were yielding 5.3% and 5.7% this morning, or 360bp and 400bp more than Bunds.

Spanish debt is affected across the curve and the maximum margin adjustment is 5%. "In outright terms the actual margin requirements in Spain were lower to those in Italy and France, [whereas] they are now higher," Barclays said. (Reporting by Michael.Winfield; Editing by Julian Baker)