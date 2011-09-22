* To open at least 200 new stores in U.S. in 2012

* Expansion planned in Western Europe

* Coffee prices at "very high level"

(Adds CEO comments, background, detail)

By Matthias Blamont

PARIS, Sept 22 Starbucks Corp's (SBUX.O) chief executive expressed confidence in the future of the economies of the United States and Europe on Thursday and said it was planning to open at least 200 new stores in its home market next year.

The world's biggest coffee chain also wants to grow in Western Europe, notably in Germany and France, and is looking at expanding in Russia, Howard Schultz told Reuters in an interview.

"I am optimistic about America and I think it would be a mistake for people to underestimate the entrepreneurial spirit there," he said.

"We will open up at least 200 new stores in the U.S. in 2012 and remodel 1,700 stores, that is part of our commitment to investing back in America and creating jobs," he said.

The positive trend in Starbucks' U.S. sales is expected to last over the coming months, he added.

Europe, meanwhile, is urgently looking for a solution to the euro zone debt crisis, Schultz said.

"We are all aware of the financial pressures on Western Europe and the anxiety that people are feeling," Schultz said. "I feel these problems are complex but solvable and I think there is a renewed sense of urgency to solve them."

Schultz said his teams had identified a number of countries where Starbucks did not have a large enough presence, such as Germany where, with 150 stores against 180 in Manhattan alone, the company planned to double or triple in size. [ID:nWEA5247]

"With fewer than 65 stores, we are also dramatically understored in France," Schultz said. Starbucks will unveil further French expansion plans "relatively soon", he said.

The CEO said Starbucks was experiencing success in Russia where it also had plans to increase its business.

Starbucks, which generates about 20 percent of its revenue in international markets, announced a reorganisation in July aimed at helping it generate half of its revenue outside the U.S. [ID:nN1E76A1ET]

Asked about commodities prices, Schultz said coffee prices were currently "at a very high level" but said Starbucks was not planning to implement wide price increases.

"We want to be as sensitive as possible to the financial pressures our customers are facing," he said.

Starbucks reported better-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings on July 28 and said it was forecasting a 15-20 percent increase in earnings per share in 2012 as well as a 10 percent rise in revenue. [ID:nN1E76R29I]

(Additional reporting by Lionel Laurent and Nigel Hunt; Editing by James Regan)

((matthias.blamont@thomsonreuters.com)(+33 1 49 49 50 54)(Reuters Messaging: matthias.blamont.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: STARBUCKS/

(C) Reuters 2011 All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.