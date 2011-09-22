* Tesco seen announcing price cuts to stem market share losses

* Weak grocery sales highlight pressure on UK consumers

* Price cuts to pile pressure on rivals like Sainsbury, Argos

By Mark Potter

LONDON, Sept 22 A price-cutting drive by Tesco (TSCO.L), Britain's biggest retailer, will tighten the screws in an embattled industry and highlight the weakness of consumer spending as policymakers debate how to revive a flagging economy.

Speculation is mounting that Tesco, which accounts for more than one in every ten pounds spent in Britain's shops, will announce big price cuts in the coming days in a bid to stem a gradual erosion of its market share over the past three years.

Tesco declined to comment, although people familiar with the matter said store managers were being briefed on a plan.

Price-cutting campaigns are a staple of the supermarket industry and analysts think Tesco will not do anything to dent UK profit margins at a time when it needs money to invest abroad, or jeopardise its pledge to boost investor returns.

Nonetheless, they expect a significant move because Tesco is making more cost savings than ever before to fund the cuts and because new boss Phil Clarke needs to deliver results after initiatives in recent years failed to have a lasting impact.

"We believe that the investment will be large," said Panmure analyst Philip Dorgan, who expects the move will be the most significant by Tesco in Britain for ten years.

The fact Tesco is planning to lower prices underscores the weakness of consumer spending as rising inflation, muted wages growth and austerity measures drive the biggest squeeze on disposable incomes in decades.

Grocers are traditionally among the most resilient businesses in hard times as people always need to eat.

But market research shows Britons have not only been cutting back on discretionary purchases like clothing and homewares but also on groceries, and switching to discounters like Aldi and Lidl, which are growing sales as fast as during the depths of the economic downturn in 2008-9. [ID:nL5E7KD1TM]

With consumers accounting for about two-third of gross domestic product, the Bank of England is coming under pressure to do more to boost growth, while opposition politicians are calling on the government to relax its austerity drive.

Price cuts from Tesco, which is also Britain's biggest non-food and online retailer, will have ramifications across the industry as many rivals benchmark their prices to it.

While that might be modestly good news for reducing inflation, it could pile pressure on a struggling sector.

"The impacts of such a move by Tesco would be wide ranging and heavily felt across the industry. All stocks will be impacted and business models and investment cases would need to be reappraised," said Evolution analyst Dave McCarthy.

Many smaller chains are battling just to pay next week's quarterly rent bill and insolvency experts predict more failures to follow household names like Woolworths, MFI, Oddbins and Focus DIY in recent years. [ID:nL5E7K724Q] <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

WHO'S AT RISK?

Tesco has been leaking market share for over three years as rivals have upped their game and its broad appeal has been challenged by trends towards both low-priced staples and premium foods as shoppers eat out less and cook more at home.

It launched a range of "discounter" brands in 2008 in a bid to see off the likes of Aldi and Lidl, and a year later doubled rewards for members of its Clubcard loyalty scheme.

But neither move has halted a decline in grocery market share to 30.4 percent in the 12 weeks to Sept. 4 from 30.8 percent the year before, according to market research firm Kantar Worldpanel -- although that is still far ahead of second-placed Asda's 17.4 percent.

Analysts think Tesco's new campaign will focus on reducing prices and reining in promotions, which Tesco feels encourage consumers to shop around and cherry-pick the best deals -- a problem when it invests heavily in a loyalty scheme.

Nomura analysts said that would be a good strategy.

"We think a move to sharpen pricing and emphasize Tesco’s value credentials will be well received by cash-strapped consumers," they wrote in a research note.

Within the supermarket sector, J Sainsbury (SBRY.L) could be the most at risk because it has less financial leeway to respond than Asda (WMT.N) or Wm Morrison (MRW.L).

"With the weakest cashflow in the sector and the lowest margin, matching Tesco's investment would see Sainsbury's profits and cashflow heavily impacted," said Evolution's McCarthy.

Asda and Morrisons already have strong low-price images with consumers, and are in a better financial position, with the former owned by U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart and the latter generating enough cash to fund a share buyback programme.

Online grocer Ocado (OCDO.L) could also suffer because it matches prices on over 7,000 Tesco products.

This was partly the reason why Panmure's Dorgan now expects Ocado to remain loss-making this and the next financial year, compared with his previous forecast for small profits in both periods.

Among non-food retailers, analysts think Home Retail's HOME.L Argos chain could be the most vulnerable because its low-income customers are particularly focused on price.

(Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

