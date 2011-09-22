TUNIS, Sept 22 Muammar Gaddafi's spokesman told Reuters on Thursday that NATO air strikes and interim government forces' shelling on Sirte on Wednesday and Thursday had killed 151 people.

He added that the city's main hospital had run out of supplies and power.

His claims could not immediately be verified as Sirte, Gaddafi's hometown, is largely cut off from communication and besieged on three fronts by ruling National Transitional Council (NTC) forces. NATO comment was not immediately available.

"Between yesterday and this morning, 151 civilians were killed inside their homes as the Grad rockets and other explosives fell upon their heads," Moussa Ibrahim said in a satellite phone call to Reuters in Tunis. "The city hospital stopped functioning altogether." (Reporting by Barry Malone; Editing by Robert Woodward)