VIENNA, Sept 22 Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) is in no rush to repay state capital and sees scant prospect of selling new shares with bank stocks at such depressed levels, Chairman Walter Rothensteiner was quoted as saying.

Raiffeisen got 1.75 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in non-voting capital from Austria during the financial crisis and "will repay this at some stage but without making a big announcement in advance", the Austria Press Agency reported him as saying late on Wednesday.

"Equity doesn't grow on trees," he added, citing new bank capital rules that will make it harder for banks to find share investors.

RBI said last month it may sell fresh shares within the next year but Rothensteiner said its current share price made that unattractive.

The stock was down 9.2 percent at 20.06 euros by 1145 GMT Thursday amid a broad selloff of banks shares in Europe. They had traded above 45 euros in February. ($1 = 0.730 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)