LONDON, Sept 22 Brent crude oil LCOc1 fell by more than $4 to touch $105.87 a barrel as worries about the global economy and a soaring U.S. dollar sent prices on a downward spiral on Thursday.

The U.S. dollar was trading 1.4 percent higher against a basket of currencies around the same time, building on a seven-month high hit earlier in the session. (Reporting by Jessica Donati; editing by James Jukwey)