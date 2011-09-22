* IMF's push for capital is "disaster"

* Says Portugal right to consider 2nd bailout

* No capital increase planned

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Sept 22 Portugal's third-largest listed bank Banco BPI (BBPI.LS) is fine in terms of capital, but not immune to the euro zone debt problems, its CEO said on Thursday, adding that banks needed more funding and not capital.

Fernando Ulrich said the programme for the banking sector under Portugal's 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout was "badly designed" and criticized the International Monetary Fund for insisting that European banks reinforce their capitals.

“Banks need senior debt and not capital. What banks need is funding that allows them to finance the economy," he told Reuters on the sidelines of a conference.

Ulrich said statements by the IMF that European banks need more capital are damaging and are having a negative impact for the financial system.

"These statements that have been made by some international institutions, especially the IMF, are absolutely wrong and they are having very negative consequences for the international financial system, including in strong countries with big banks that are considered strong," he said.

Earlier this month, the IMF's managing director, Christine Lagarde, drew fire from European officials when she called for a mandatory recapitalization of Europe's banks. The IMF said on Wednesday Europe's debt crisis has increased the risk exposure of banks in the region by 300 billion euros, and they need to recapitalize to ensure they can weather potential losses.

"The insistence of the IMF is disastrous, there is no technical support (for the argument) and it is not contributing at all to improving the global economy."

Ulrich would not comment on pressure by Portuguese authorities, including the Bank of Portugal, for local banks to boost capital.

BPI is one of the best-capitalized banks in the Iberian peninsula, having reached a core-Tier 1 capital ratio of 9.2 percent already in the first half of this year, above the 9 percent target set under the terms of Portugal's bailout for the end of this year.

Portugal's bailout includes a 12-billion-euro funding line for banks if they need it and a 35-billion-euro state guarantee for debt issued by banks.

"From BPI's point of view, as of today, we are fine (for capital), but obviously we are not immune to the international situation and we have to be worried by these highly negative statements by the IMF," he said.

He said if a situation were to arise for the bank to need to raise capital, it would be discussed. "But, at this moment, we are not in that situation," he said.

Turning to Portugal's situation, Ulrich said it was correct for the government to be open to the possibility of Portugal having to seek further bailout funding. Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho said this week he would not rule out that necessity if Greece were to default on its debts.

