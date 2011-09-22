By Keith Mullin Editor at large IFR. The views expressed are
| Sept 22
Sept 22 I had intended at the end of last week
to focus on the implications for the investment banking industry
of Jes Staley's comments at the Barclays Capital conference in
New York. But the UBS trading scandal kind of got in
the way.
So while we wait for UBS's executive board to have its fill
of R&R at the Singapore Grand Prix (who knows, maybe they'll
discuss the future of the investment bank in the pits and draw
lots to see who gets sacrificed: if not on the altar of decorum
then maybe under the wheels of the Sauber C30 Ferrari to keep it
an all-Swiss affair), I did some number crunching, ahead of the
Q3 reporting season. Long story short: it's not pretty out
there.
JP Morgan's CEO Staley used just two slides in his
presentation. As you'll recall, the headline news was that the
bank's market revenues will be around 30 percent down, based on
the current run-rate from the second quarter. Staley also said
investment banking fees would be way down at around $1 billion.
Given that JPM had been showing most of its competitors a
clean pair of heels of late, I did wonder at the time how the
rest of the bulge-bracket banks, and the next rank down, were
going to make out.
Given the market volatility and consequent lack of capital
markets and M&A activity, it's no wonder revenues are down.
Announced M&A in the third quarter is down 30 percent from
Q2 at $492 billion, according to Thomson Reuters. That's the
lowest quarter for deal-making activity since Q3 2009.
And for all the talk of emerging markets pushing M&A
forward, they account for just 12 percent of deal activity, down
from 17 percent in the same period of 2010. That's
disappointing. At the same time, while private equity-backed M&A
is 21 percent up so far this year, Q3 is down 23 percent on Q2,
and is minus 30 percent versus Q3 2010.
But beyond the broad expectations of lower revenues from
investment banking, the extent of the quarter-on-quarter decline
still shocks. If the numbers are borne out at quarter end - and
a glance at the third quarter data to Sept 21 suggests the
numbers will be awful - I can't imagine anything other than an
aggressive response by investors.
Share prices are in disarray once again, and that comes on
top of existing woes for the banks about the availability (or
lack of availability) of long-term senior funding, thin
liquidity, insufficient capital, waning government support and
credit downgrades.
I looked at data from a representative universe of 14 global
and multi-regional investment banks (JP Morgan, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch , Morgan Stanley , Goldman Sachs
, Credit Suisse , Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE),
Citigroup , Barclays Capital , UBS, BNP Paribas
, RBS , HSBC , Nomura , and
Societe Generale ) across M&A, debt capital markets
(DCM), equity capital markets (ECM) and syndicated lending. For
the purposes of my evaluation, I omitted firms that generate the
vast majority of their revenues from their home markets. Nothing
wrong with that, but I wanted to show global industry effects.
So I chose banks that earn at least 35 percent of their fees
away from their domestic markets. That put the likes of Wells
Fargo, Jefferies and Mizuho outside the sample, even though they
have decent showings in the overall global fee rankings.
One of the key takeaways from the data resonates with
something I've written about in the past: the system clearly
continues to be grievously over-banked. The top 25 fee earners
in global investment banking year-to-date account for a little
over 60 percent of the total fee take of $61.2 billion. Bearing
in mind that by the time you get to number 17, the wallet share
is less than 1 percent, you get a sense of how incredibly long
the tail is.
I see little evidence at this point that anyone's seriously
considering exiting the business. That said, it'll take some
time for the increased cost of doing business in IB to take
effect, be it in higher regulatory costs, higher operational
costs, higher funding costs and potentially lower returns on
equity.
As for the numbers themselves, Q3-to-date fees for my sample
were $6.1 billion. That's a 50 percent decline over the second
quarter and, to get around issues of seasonality, it's 40
percent off off Q3 2010 too.
JP Morgan still heads the overall year-to-date fee table but
the bank has some pretty negative momentum. By contrast, Merrill
Lynch has motored to the front this quarter with fees of $981
million against JPM's $751 million. As for wallet share, Merrill
garnered 14.23 percent in ECM, up from 6.04 percent in the
second quarter and way ahead of the rest of the Street. In fact,
Merrill's ECM fees of $387 million were double those of
second-ranked Morgan Stanley.
There's more than a hint that JP Morgan is having an off
quarter relative to the industry, just as Goldman did in Q2. In
fact, if JPM's wallet share fell marginally in DCM (down 12
basis points) it cratered in ECM (down 234bp), as well as
syndicated lending (down 172bp) and M&A (down 161bp).
In fact, JPM is easily the worst quarter on quarter
performer of the sample, with an aggregate market share decline
of 160bp. So the overall industry effect won't exactly reflect
Staley's comments, but it's nevertheless going to be a case of
seeing who produces the least bad numbers as opposed to the
best. Hardly a convincing investment proposition.
For fee and wallet share tables, please go to here
and follow the free-to-view links from my commentary page.
