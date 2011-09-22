MILAN Sep 22 Shares in Italian broadcaster Mediaset were sharply lower after a brief suspension in late afternoon trading on Thursday, due to concerns about an economic slowdown and uncertainty on the political future of Italian Prime Minister and group owner Silvio Berlusconi.

"In the past a number of regulatory decisions have on balance favoured the group," Claudio Aspesi, an analyst at Bernstein, said.

"A possible change in the ruling coalition could modify this. The market is thinking that on one side the economic crisis may dent profits and dividend, on the other a new government may regulate the (media) sector more strictly, impacting the group."

S&P Equity Research downgraded on Thursday the stock to "sell" from "hold" citing a "double storm" in reference to the political and economic risks facing the company.

Berlusconi's centre-right government has been undermined by a string of scandals and the euro zone debt crisis.

A weak economy in Italy and Spain, Mediaset's two key markets, threatens advertising investments.

By 1512 the stock lost 6.98 percent at 2.184 euros, as Europe's media Stoxx index was 3.86 percent lower.

(Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi)