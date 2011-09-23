(Repeats to attach to alerts)

ROTTERDAM, Sept 23 Vopak , the world's largest independent storage tank operator, is looking for new opportunities to invest in LNG terminals, Chief Executive Eelco Hoekstra said on Friday.

"Our objective is to be an independent LNG provider globally. We are looking for more opportunities to invest. We look for strong partnerships," Hoekstra said.

Vopak offers oil, chemical and biofuel storage in major ports including Rotterdam, Fujairah, Tallinn and Singapore.

Vopak's oil storage business benefits from imbalances between producing and consuming regions, while its chemical storage business relies on a strong output in the chemical industry. It operates 80 terminals in 30 countries.

Vopak in April lowered its 2011 core profit outlook, citing uncertainty in the biofuel market that marred robust demand for its oil storage services.

(Reporting By Ivana Sekularac)