CASCAIS, Portugal, Sept 22 Portuguese retailer Sonae has a solid balance sheet and expects to end 2011 with a debt level lower than 2010's 3 billion euros, with its funding needs covered for this year and practically covered for 2012, board member Luis Reis said on Thursday.

"Financing needs for 2012...are practically covered and when we look at Sonae in a two- to three-year perspective, it's a balance sheet that leaves us extremely tranquil, even under a conservative analysis of Portugal's macroeconomic evolution," Reis told reporters on the sidelines of a conference.

He said that with the Portuguese market under pressure due to austerity measures, Sonae expects to launch its operation in Angola in 2013, opening up to 5 hypermarkets in the capital Luanda in the first phase, adding that the project is awaiting approval from Angolan investment authority ANIP.

Regarding Sonae's telecoms unit Sonaecom , Reis said the company has not been been informed by France Telecom of any plans to sell its 20 percent stake in the Portuguese operator. (Reporting by Shrikesh Laxmidas and Sergio Gonçalves)