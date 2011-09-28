* Risk aversion keeps stocks near 21-month lows

* Weak naira, insecurity hurting investment

By Chijioke Ohuocha

LAGOS, Sept 28 Nigerian fund managers have been switching into government bonds in recent months, boosting liquidity in the domestic debt market, as stocks struggle to recover from a 21-month low touched two weeks ago.

Pensions funds and asset managers in Nigeria are buying government and corporate bonds, despite bullish buy recommendations on equities, to try to recoup losses from the country's stock market, down 18 percent this year, analysts say.

Sub-Saharan Africa's second biggest index gained 19 percent in 2010.

Mayowa Ogunwemimo, head of Nigerian asset management firm FSDH, which manages 50 billion naira ($340 million), said it was tough to predict a bottom for equities and that her firm had switched focus to fixed income for higher yields.

"We are looking to reduce our equity exposure to 30-35 percent by year end. Up until the better part of this year ... we had 65 percent in equities but now its come down to 40 percent and 60 percent in fixed income," Ogunwemimo said.

Yields climbed at the last sovereign bond auction over a week ago, the ninth debt auction of the year.

Analysts said the switch to bonds will benefit firms seeking to raise capital but foreign investors were waiting on the sides due to local currency worries.

Lafarge Wapco ended a book building aimed at raising 50 billion naira for 3-years at 11 percent yield last Tuesday, which it expects to be fully subscribed. .

Analysts have placed buy recommendations on most blue-chip banks and consumer goods stocks since the start of the year with price targets double current prices, in anticipation of a recovery and foreign investors pouring cash on cheap valuations.

But interest has continued to wane. Average trading volumes declined to $17 million a day from around $19 million last year and compared to $63 million during 2008 stock market peak.

"The market is cheap but there is just no conviction to buy," said Akinbamidele Akintola of Renaissance Capital, adding that Zenith Bank offered a dividend yield of 8 percent.

RECOVERY

Analysts had predicted a recovery for equities by the second half of the year with huge foreign inflows into sub-Saharan second biggest economy, after smooth national elections in April and a complete restructuring of the country's banking sector.

But a sell-off precipitated by global recession fears and the deepening euro zone crisis has resurrected the spectre of capital flight, though Nigeria had some home-grown issues, too.

The spate bombings in Africa's most populous nation, including a suicide blast at U.N. headquarters last month which killed 23 people, has increased Nigeria's risk profile and worsened its outlook, fund managers and analysts say.

"The rising levels of insecurity in the country, apathy from retail investors who got burnt in 2008 and some foreign funds exiting because of problems back in their home market is putting pressure on Nigerian equities," one pension fund manager told Reuters, asking not to be named, adding that margin loans to trade in stocks have also dried up.

The central bank in June lifted a restriction requiring foreign investors to hold government securities for at least one year to try to stimulate offshore interest and reduce pressure on the naira currency, which is yet to yield results.

Buying Nigerian assets involves taking a view on the naira.

The naira fell to its weakest in four months against the dollar last week on strong demand for the greenback, causing central bank to breach its support band at its recent auction.

A recent survey of Nigerian middle class and where they invest their funds, published by Renaissance Capital showed that bulk of the population prefer to hold cash in saving accounts while only 19 percent would invest in stocks and bonds.

Adeniyi Falade, head of Crusader Sterling Pensions said he had reduced equity exposure to less than 10 percent from around 15 percent last year and packed funds into bonds.

Ogunwemimo said the banking sector which accounts for around two-thirds of market capitalisation, acts as a driver for the index, and that meaningful returns could be expected after the current industry restructuring is completed in the medium term.

"Investors might wait to see actual results and dividends before they come back into equities. They would not want to trade on expectations alone this time," one analysts said. (Editing by Joe Brock, Ron Askew)