FINANCE MINISTER
Poland's public debt has so far not been threatened by
recent plunge of the zloty, which has moved far away from a
valuation justified by the country's economic fundamentals,
Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said.
DATA
The statistics office publishes August retail sales and
jobless data. Economists expect sales to rise 9.1 percent in
annual terms and unemployment to edge lower to 11.6 percent.
(0800)
ZLOTY
The currency breached the psychologically sensitive level of
4.50 to the euro late on Thursday, shedding 1.9 percent to hit
its lowest level since June 2009.
