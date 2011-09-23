Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Friday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

FINANCE MINISTER

Poland's public debt has so far not been threatened by recent plunge of the zloty, which has moved far away from a valuation justified by the country's economic fundamentals, Finance Minister Jacek Rostowski said.

DATA

The statistics office publishes August retail sales and jobless data. Economists expect sales to rise 9.1 percent in annual terms and unemployment to edge lower to 11.6 percent. (0800)

ZLOTY

The currency breached the psychologically sensitive level of 4.50 to the euro late on Thursday, shedding 1.9 percent to hit its lowest level since June 2009.

