PARIS, Sept 23 Carmaker PSA Peugeot Citroen
plans to cut jobs in France in the coming weeks in
response to a slowing economy, French newspapers said on Friday.
PSA may end up eliminating 10 percent of its workforce in
France, or 10,000 jobs, all positions classified as temporary,
French daily La Tribune said, without citing a specific source.
According to French daily Les Echos, initial cuts will
target the Aulnay-Sous-Bois and Melun-Senart plants in the Paris
region.
A spokesman for the French carmaker, which held an
extraordinary workers committee meeting on Thursday, said it was
"premature" to confirm plans to cut 10 percent of the workforce.
The group had identified 980 jobs that could eventually be
eliminated, he said, adding that cuts at the Aulnay plan were
discussed at Thursday's meeting but that the situation of the
Melun plant was not discussed.
Chief Executive Philippe Varin said at the Frankfurt auto
show last week that the group planned to cut costs and jobs as
it braces for tougher economic conditions.
He had said PSA could trim the workforce without having to
sack workers and that he expected a 1 percent drop in the
European car market this year.
