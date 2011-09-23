ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding , which has interests in energy and banking, is in talks with Carrefour to acquire its stake in Turkish retailer Carrefoursa, according to analyst reports. Carrefoursa is a joint venture between Sabanci and Carrefour.

The conglomerate also plans to hold an initial public offering for its technology retailer unit Teknosa in 2012, Sabanci told an analyst meeting on Thursday, according to the reports.

Sabanci expects to hold an IPO for insurance unit Avivasa in 2013, and energy unit Enerjisa IPO is seen by 2014, analysts said. Enerjisa plans to add another distribution network to its portfolio, analysts said. (Reporting by Seda Sezer; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)