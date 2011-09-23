BERLIN, Sept 23 Greek banks do not need to be
nationalised but should receive direct support from the currency
bloc's bailout fund, the head of a new EU task force set up to
help rebuild the Greek economy was quoted on Friday as saying.
"The banks did rock solid business until the start of the
debt crisis. Therefore I see no reason for nationalisation,"
Horst Reichenbach told the Handelsblatt newspaper.
"It would be desirable to support the banks themselves, such
as with means from the euro rescue fund (European Financial
Stability Facility) EFSF or with loans from the European
Investment Bank."
Reichenbach heads a 25-member team that will draft quarterly
reports on the country's reform progress. It will work
separately from the EU, IMF and ECB inspectors known as the
troika who decide whether Athens qualifies for its quarterly
bailout instalments.
Reichenbach also said 70 percent of 20 billion euros of
structural funds had so far not been touched and could be used
to support Greek infrastructure and industry, filling a gap left
by private investors who had pulled out of projects.
Reichenbach identified tourism, agriculture and renewable
energy as sectors which could earn Athens money.
Greek-German talks on solar energy had advanced but the
industry would still need to be subsidised currently,
Reichenbach said.
Asked whether German electricity consumers should support
Greece's solar investments, he said:
"That's exactly what German and Greek authorities are
currently working on," adding that that would make necessary a
change to Germany's renewable energy law and that Greece could
hopefully start solar energy production next year.
(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt; Editing by Kim Coghill)