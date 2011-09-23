WARSAW, Sept 23 Polish blue-chip builder PBG reaffirmed its full-year net profit target and pointed to the possibity of higher sales and lower debt, as it moves to breathe new life into shares which have plunged 71 percent this year.

PBG said it was eyeing a 2011 bottom line of 200 million zlotys ($60 million) on sales of 2.3 billion.

"We set our goals in the first quarter, when we envisaged consolidating our Hydrobudowa unit only in the first half of the year," PBG spokeswoman Kinga Banaszak said.

"Since Hydrobudowa is still consolidated and it plans sales of 1.6 billion zlotys this year, our group sales target might go up after the third quarter."

Earlier this year, the group failed to sell its Hydrobudowa and Aprivia units, while at the same time agreeing to buy energy equipment maker Rafako at a hefty premium.

PBG also upped its stake in rival Energomontaz Poludnie , raising its overall net debt to a record 1.2 billion zlotys at the end of the first half and its net debt to EBITDA ratio to 3.46.

Concerns over the group's debt and market perspectives have led to a series of recommendation downgrades for PBG, with its shares a further 3.1 percent down on Friday.

Its chief executive and main shareholder moved to stop the share slump with plans to raise his stake. The company also plans to cut the debt ratio to 2.5-3.0.

"We expect a decline in debt next year," PBG said in a Friday statement, adding it plans to do so by selling non-core assets and higher efficiency through consolidating the group.

PBG, which boasts an order backlog of 5 billion zlotys and says it is involved in tenders worth over 40 billion zlotys, wants to tap the Polish energy market, where as much as 150-200 billion zlotys are slated for investment in modernising the sector through 2020.

($1 = 3.341 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)