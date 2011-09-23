LONDON, Sept 23 Swedish smelter and miner and smelter Boliden will squeeze an extra 14,000 tonnes of copper and two tonnes of gold per year from electronic scrap from 2012 as it boosts investment and expands a recycling plan, Chief Executive Lennart Evrell said.

The company is investing 1.3 billion Swedish crowns ($188.2 million) in its electronic scrap, or e-scrap, plant at its Ronnskar smelter, which will process 120,000 tonnes of discarded electronics each year from 45,000 tonnes now.

"The amount of electronics we consume, and the amount of metals going into electronics is increasing every day, but we're using them for a shorter and shorter time," Evrell said in his Stockholm office. "This is a big environmental issue."

It's also profitable. Extracting metals from scrap uses 10-15 percent of the energy needed to extract metals from ore.

Boliden has been recycling e-scrap for two decades, its technique developed and honed by needing to smelt complex ores in its mines and abide by the strict environmental laws in Sweden.

"We have perhaps the toughest environmental legislation in the world, and a history of developing technology to treat complex ores," Lennart said. "All these factors together led to us becoming very good in treating complex materials."

The company is Europe's third-largest copper and zinc supplier, produces a total of around 15 tonnes of gold, and 350,000 tonnes of refined copper per year. ($1 = 6.908 Swedish Crowns) (Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by James Jukwey)