THE HAGUE Oct 6 The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday he would look positively on proposals for the International Monetary Fund to start buying peripheral euro zone debt to help end the crisis.

"We will wait for proposals from the IMF and will have a positive look at proposals for the IMF to help Europe out of this crisis," Jan Kees de Jager said.

"Let's first wait for official proposals from the IMF."

The minister commented after Dutch members of parliament voted in favour of extending the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)