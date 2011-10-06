BRIEF-Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management Jan 31, 2017
* Cohen & Steers announces preliminary assets under management January 31, 2017
THE HAGUE Oct 6 The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday he would look positively on proposals for the International Monetary Fund to start buying peripheral euro zone debt to help end the crisis.
"We will wait for proposals from the IMF and will have a positive look at proposals for the IMF to help Europe out of this crisis," Jan Kees de Jager said.
"Let's first wait for official proposals from the IMF."
The minister commented after Dutch members of parliament voted in favour of extending the powers of the euro zone's rescue fund. (Reporting By Aaron Gray-Block)
LAGOS, Feb 8 Nigeria's parliament has approved the government's request to sell a $1 billion Eurobond on the international debt market to help finance its budget deficit, the senate spokesman said on Wednesday.
(Adds details on market consensus, background) BRASILIA, Feb 8 Consumer prices in Brazil rose less than expected for a fifth straight month in January, adding to expectations of a series of interest rate cuts by the central bank. The benchmark IPCA price index rose 0.38 percent in January, the lowest for the month since the real was created in 1994, government statistics agency IBGE said on Wednesday. Prices rose 5.35 percent in the 12 months through January, down from