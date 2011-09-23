OSLO, Sept 23 The Oslo Stock Exchange is closed for trading and it is unclear when it will resume operations, the bourse said on Friday.

Trading on the bourse was suspended around 1140 GMT due to technical problems.

"We don't know how long it will last before the problems are fixed," said a spokeswoman. "We could not get the data from London that enables us to produce the feeds, which means that we don't have the data needed to produce the indexes."

The problems meant traders were unable to work on the systems they use, she added.

"The situation was so confusing that we decided to suspend trading," she said.

Oil firm Statoil , aluminium producer Norsk Hydro and telecoms firm Telenor are some of the biggest companies listed on the exchange.

The Oslo exchange uses a technical platform operated in conjunction with its partner, the London Stock Exchange . (Reporting by Oslo newsroom; Editing by David Hulmes)