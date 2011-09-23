WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Europe's policymakers are aware of the need to act swiftly to halt the spread of a deepening financial crisis and it is still not clear if the currently agreed capacity for its rescue fund will prove sufficient, British finance minister George Osborne said on Friday.

Osborne also told reporters that in general UK banks were capitalised well enough to deal with all eventualities.

"The euro zone is aware of the fact that time is running out," he said, highlighting the fact that the G20 communique on Thursday set a clear deadline for implementing measures agreed by European leaders in July.