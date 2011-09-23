WASHINGTON, Sept 23 Europe's policymakers are
aware of the need to act swiftly to halt the spread of a
deepening financial crisis and it is still not clear if the
currently agreed capacity for its rescue fund will prove
sufficient, British finance minister George Osborne said on
Friday.
Osborne also told reporters that in general UK banks were
capitalised well enough to deal with all eventualities.
"The euro zone is aware of the fact that time is running
out," he said, highlighting the fact that the G20 communique on
Thursday set a clear deadline for implementing measures agreed
by European leaders in July.