TIRANA, Sept 23 Canada's Empire Mining
began drilling on Friday at its Bulqiza chrome mine to verify
the presence of a cusp of high grade and thick ore, Empire's
general manager for Albania said.
Lirim Hoxha said the drilling at Bulqiza followed
confirmation of a "very big" structure at its Thekna deposit
east of Bulqiza, part of their Bulqiza-Bater-Thekna license.
"We have today started drilling at gallery 1440 to prove the
presence of a cusp of high grade and thick ore, based on what
has been drilled and mined before," Hoxha told Reuters.
Hoxha said Empire drilled last year on the surface at Thekna
to prove extensions in the east and west of the exploited
chromite mineralization. Bulqiza is the richest chrome area in
Albania.
"We confirmed a very big structure ready for commencing
access development. It means we can develop an important mine
with 36 to 40 percent chromite oxide," Hoxha said.
A veteran geologist, Hoxha said Empire's project at its
Bulqiza-Bater-Thekna area was one of the most important on a
European scale, but he did not speak about tonnage potential.
"We want to discover first and then start mining," he said.
Hoxha said Albania's chrome ore output was smaller than
South Africa's but its chrome ore was very much sought after,
especially by China, because its chrome-iron ratio was 2.6 to
3.2 compared to 1.8 of the chrome ore from South Africa.
