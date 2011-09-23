TIRANA, Sept 23 Canada's Empire Mining began drilling on Friday at its Bulqiza chrome mine to verify the presence of a cusp of high grade and thick ore, Empire's general manager for Albania said.

Lirim Hoxha said the drilling at Bulqiza followed confirmation of a "very big" structure at its Thekna deposit east of Bulqiza, part of their Bulqiza-Bater-Thekna license.

"We have today started drilling at gallery 1440 to prove the presence of a cusp of high grade and thick ore, based on what has been drilled and mined before," Hoxha told Reuters.

Hoxha said Empire drilled last year on the surface at Thekna to prove extensions in the east and west of the exploited chromite mineralization. Bulqiza is the richest chrome area in Albania.

"We confirmed a very big structure ready for commencing access development. It means we can develop an important mine with 36 to 40 percent chromite oxide," Hoxha said.

A veteran geologist, Hoxha said Empire's project at its Bulqiza-Bater-Thekna area was one of the most important on a European scale, but he did not speak about tonnage potential. "We want to discover first and then start mining," he said.

Hoxha said Albania's chrome ore output was smaller than South Africa's but its chrome ore was very much sought after, especially by China, because its chrome-iron ratio was 2.6 to 3.2 compared to 1.8 of the chrome ore from South Africa. (Reporting By Benet Koleka; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)