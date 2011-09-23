LONDON, Sept 23 Demand for Finnish company Outotec's minerals and metals technology have started to rise, compared with earlier this year, as mines dig deeper and ore grades decline, the company's head of market intelligence said.

"Orders have been flowing in very nicely," Heikki Puustjarvi told Reuters on the sidelines of a China Metal Forum event in Stockholm on Thursday. He could not give firm figures.

"Ore bodies are deeper and grades are lower so mines need more technology to extract the raw materials."

Orders this year mostly came from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Puustjarvi said, but the company was also seeing an increase in demand from China, which is cracking down on pollution from the mining industry and upgrading technology.

"China is an important market, and we've been present there for many years," he said.

"China is number one in all metals demand and also big in production, so it's quite clear that technology, and in particular sustainable and clean technology, is needed there."

Outotec develops and provides environmentally friendly technology for minerals and metals processing. Its recent projects in China include developing environmentally sound technology for an iron ore pelletizing plant in Caofeidian.

In Africa, it replaced an old smelter at Konkola Copper Mines in Zambia with an environmentally sound facility. (Reporting by Susan Thomas; editing by James Jukwey)