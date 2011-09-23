ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Akfen Holding said
on Friday that its board of directors had not taken any decision
regarding evaluations of its strategic options among its
subsidiaries.
The group said in a statement to the stock exchange that it
was interested in various privatisation tenders and will look at
opportunities to diversify its portfolio and for possible
projects. Akfen issued the statement following a report by
Reuters, quoting sources familiar with Akfen's plans, saying
that the group was evaluating strategic options among its units
including the possible sale of a stake in Turkish airport
operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding .
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)