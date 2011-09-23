ISTANBUL, Sept 23 Akfen Holding said on Friday that its board of directors had not taken any decision regarding evaluations of its strategic options among its subsidiaries.

The group said in a statement to the stock exchange that it was interested in various privatisation tenders and will look at opportunities to diversify its portfolio and for possible projects. Akfen issued the statement following a report by Reuters, quoting sources familiar with Akfen's plans, saying that the group was evaluating strategic options among its units including the possible sale of a stake in Turkish airport operator TAV Havalimanlari Holding .

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)