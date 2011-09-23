PARIS, Sept 23 Boeing on Friday dismissed fears
of a crisis in the aircraft financing sector triggered by
tightening dollar liquidity at European banks.
A senior executive at the planemaker's financing arm told
Reuters banks were expected to deliver on their current
commitments and that capital markets had the tools to take up a
greater share of the market in the longer term.
However he said the cost of financing global aircraft
deliveries would rise in 2012.
"First and foremost it is not a crisis because most of the
deliveries for 2011 are either already funded or funding is
committed, and we do not anticipate any (shortfalls) in the
areas where the funding is coming from European banks," Kostya
Zolotusky, managing director of capital markets development, at
Boeing Capital Corp, said in a telephone interview.
"We are confident the banks will deliver on the committed
funding."
French banks that specialize in financing the $80 billion
annual jetliner market have curbed lending amid problems in
securing dollars, in which aircraft are sold, due to fears over
their ability to tackle the euro zone debt crisis.
Airbus said on Thursday it stood ready to help its customers
if needed, but saw no need for drastic action.
Shares in Airbus parent EADS fell sharply on Thursday
over financing worries.
Boeing steered through the 2008/09 financial crisis without
being called on to provide significant customer financing and
does not expect to have to use its balance sheet to a great
extent this time, Zolotusky said.
European commercial lending makes up about 18 percent of
global aircraft deliveries, a share which has already been
declining as banks prepare for tougher capital curbs, he added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher)