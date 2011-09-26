MILAN, Sept 26 The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday.

Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*).

* INTESA SANPAOLO

Italy's biggest retail bank could avoid tapping the wholesale funding market for the next two years if market conditions became particularly unfavourable, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Monday.

ENI

The oil group will temporarily lay off 400 workers at its Porto Marghera refinery, near Venice, from the end of October, trade unions said in a statement on Friday.

A bond for domestic retail investors is likely to reach only its minimum target of 1 billion euros as financial market turmoil weighs on investor appetite, sources close to the placement and in contact with retail investors said on Friday.

Chief Executive Paolo Scaroni told la Repubblica on Saturday he would be in Iraq on Monday and that the group would decide whether to take part alone or in a consortium to a tender for the Nassiriya oil field.

He reiterated Eni was aiming to restart gas exports from Libya to Italy through its Greenstream pipeline by October.

BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO

The bank's top managers will present to the Bank of Italy on Monday a draft of the new statute -- which the board is due to approve on Tuesday -- that introduces a new governance system, la Stampa and Il Messaggero reported on Saturday.

There is no accord within the bank on the governance change ahead of Tuesday's board meeting, several newspapers reported on Saturday.

In case of a stalemate, the Bank of Italy may use its powers to 'sterilise' the voting rights of the representatives of the bank's employee shareholders, Corriere della Sera said on Sunday quoting sources close to the matter.

* Italian businessman Andrea Bonomi is expected to meet with Bank of Italy's officials on Monday to discuss a possible investment in BPM, La Stampa and Il Giornale reported on Monday.

UNICREDIT

The bank's Libyan shareholders will keep their 7.6 percent stake once a freeze on Libyan investments in Italian companies is eased, la Stampa reported on Saturday, adding that the two Libyan entities are willing to limit their voting rights to below 5 percent.

Libya has 3 billion euros in deposits at UniCredit, the paper added quoting financial sources.

The bank's head Federico Ghizzoni warned on Saturday that Italy could face losing its economic competitiveness unless political leaders moved quickly to carry out economic reforms to cut its debt and restart growth.

GENERALI

Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'AA-' ratings on the insurer, with a stable outlook.

Italy's insurance authority Isvap is set to introduce new rules next week to ease the impact of capital losses on insurers' government bond portfolios held to maturity, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Sunday.

MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA

The bank is increasing the spread on preferred securities totalling 220 million euros to 630 basis points over the three-month Euribor rate, it said in a statement on Friday. BMPS will not call the notes on their first call date of Sept 27.

The decision reflects "extraordinary circumstances" due to market tensions and regulatory uncertainty, the bank said, adding that under Bank of Italy's rules the notes would have had to be adequately replaced in full before a possible redemption.

SAIPEM

The oil service group is likely to play a key role in works to lay down pipes in the Black Sea for the South Stream pipeline, Paolo Scaroni, the CEO of Saipem's parent company Eni, told la Repubblica on Saturday.

g * FINMECCANICA

France's EADS is interested in Finmeccanica's U.S. unit DRS Defense Solutions but the Italian defence group does not want to sell it, CorrierEconomia quoted Finmeccanica's Chairman Pier Francesco Guarguaglini as saying on Monday.

"We want to sell small, non-core assets to pursue some minor acquisitions," he said.

IPOs

Analysts working to put a price tag on Milan airport operator SEA ahead of a planned bourse listing will hand in their reports to the company by mid-October, SEA Chairman Giuseppe Bonomi said on Friday.

The IPO could be launched at any time starting from the last week of October, depending on market conditions, he said.

SEA signed on Friday a tariffs accord with Italian airport authority ENAC.

TAKEOVERS

A strategic fund Italy set up to shield companies of national interest is considering investing in aerospace company Avio and the transportation units of Finmeccanica -- Ansaldo STS and AnsaldoBreda -- to fend off foreign interest, la Repubblica reported on Saturday quoting financial sources.

The fund is eyeing a 10 percent stake in Avio, Il Sole 24 Ore reported on Saturday without quoting sources.

EURO ZONE DEBT CRISIS

Europe is working to ramp up the firepower of its bailout fund, top officials said on Saturday, as the United States, China and other nations raised the alarm about its debt crisis hurting the world economy.

EU Monetary Affairs and Industry Commissioners urged Italy to push through tax and labour reforms and liberalise the service sector in comments published in Sunday's Il Sole 24 Ore.

For Italian market data and news, click on codes in brackets:

20 biggest gainers (in percentage)............

20 biggest losers (in percentage).............

FTSE IT allshare index

FTSE Mib index........

FTSE Allstars index...

FTSE Mid Cap index....

Block trades..........

Stories on Italy...... IT-LEN

For pan-European market data and news, click on codes in brackets: European Equities speed guide................... FTSEurofirst 300 index.............................. DJ STOXX index...................................... Top 10 STOXX sectors........................... Top 10 EUROSTOXX sectors...................... Top 10 Eurofirst 300 sectors................... Top 25 European pct gainers....................... Top 25 European pct losers........................ Main stock markets: Dow Jones............... Wall Street report ..... Nikkei 225............. Tokyo report............ FTSE 100............... London report........... Xetra DAX............. Frankfurt market stories CAC-40................. Paris market stories... World Indices.....................................<0#.INDEX> Reuters survey of world bourse outlook......... Western European IPO diary.......................... European Asset Allocation........................ Reuters News at a Glance: Equities............... Main currency report:...............................