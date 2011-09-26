Here are news stories, press reports and events to watch, which may affect Poland's financial markets on Monday. ALL TIMES GMT (Poland: GMT + 2 hours):

CENTRAL BANK

Poland's central bank is ready to supply the country's banking system with liquidity if a need arises and its intervention in the foreign exchange market will be random, Governor Marek Belka said late on Saturday.

ZLOTY

Polish authorities launched an unprecedented coordinated intervention on Friday on the forex and debt markets to rescue the zloty and bonds, which have been pummelled this week by the global flight from risk.

NOTE - For a diary of forthcoming events see and a calendar of east European economic indicators see .

For other related news, double click on: Polish equities E.Europe equities Polish money Polish debt Eastern Europe All emerging markets Hot stocks Stock markets Market debt news Forex news For real-time index quotes, double click on: Warsaw WIG20 Budapest BUX Prague PX