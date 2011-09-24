UPDATE 2-Co-owner of Russia's Rusal considers share sale -sources
FRANKFURT, Sept 24 Europe's largest steel and metals trader Kloeckner & CO (KCOGn.DE) has seen no rebound in demand since the end of the summer, its chief executive told a German television channel.
"The situation is relatively critical. We see a curb in demand from our customers. The usual rebound after the summer lull has not materialised," Gisbert Ruehl told DAF Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen, according to a transcript sent by email.
"Usually, demand markedly improves in September. This upward trend is not that significant this year," he was quoted as saying.
Kloeckner earlier this month said it planned to sell low-margin businesses as part of a cost-cutting effort that it expects will boost operating profit in the face of a slowing economy.
Falling prices had led the company to scrap its 6 percent margin target for the full year in August and Ruehl said "at zero growth it will also be difficult (to reach that goal) in 2012".
Asked whether Kloeckner had become a takeover candidate following the strong drop in its share price -- which has halved since the beginning of the year -- Ruehl said: "Nothing can be ruled out," adding the company was prepared for such a development. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)
