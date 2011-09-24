* Will soon face cooling down of economy - CEO

* Sticks to plans to divest stainless steel unit

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 Germany's biggest steelmaker ThyssenKrupp is aware the sovereign debt crisis will soon impact its business, which is currently still strong, its chief executive told a German paper.

"Demand for our products remains high. But we're not naive. High government debt means we'll be soon facing an economy that is cooling down," Heinrich Hiesinger told the Westdeutsche Allgemeine Zeitung's Saturday edition.

ThyssenKrupp said last month it hoped for robust demand for German cars over the coming months and confirmed a key full-year profit target after third-quarter earnings fell short of forecasts.

The company is scheduled to hold its annual press conference for its fiscal year 2010/2011 on Dec. 6.

ThyssenKrupp earlier this year embarked on a 10 billion euro ($13.5 billion) divestment plan to lower its debt pile, including a spin-off of its stainless steel division, an undertaking Hiesinger confirmed.

"The current market environment is not keeping us from preparing to divest the unit. We've always said that an initial public offering (IPO) is one of several options," he said, adding that selling it to an investor was also possible.

In late August, ThyssenKrupp agreed to sell service provider Xervon to waste disposal company Remondis . ($1 = 0.740 Euros) (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)