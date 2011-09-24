* Sales volumes slightly better than expected

* No business deterioration visible

FRANKFURT, Sept 24 HeidelbergCement , the world's No.3 construction materials group, is maintaining its outlook for this year after sales volumes marginally beat expectations in the third quarter, its chief executive told a German TV channel.

"Volumes have developed as expected, maybe even slightly better," Bernd Scheifele told DAF Deutsches Anleger Fernsehen, according to a transcript of the interview sent by e-mail.

"We have not seen a deterioration in our current business figures and have therefore left our outlook unchanged," Scheifele said.

HeidelbergCement, which is scheduled to release third-quarter results on Nov. 3, expects 2011 sales and operating income before depreciation (OIBD) above 2010 levels. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by John Stonestreet)